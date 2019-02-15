Sam Thaiday: Anthony Seibold ‘a breath of fresh air’

Former Broncos star Sam Thaiday says Anthony Seibold has been like “a breath of fresh air” for Brisbane throughout the pre-season.

It’s Seibold’s first year at the helm after one of the most dramatic coaching merry-go rounds in rugby league history.

Six clubs will begin the 2019 season with new coaches, however the coach swapping was no more dramatic then the exchange between Brisbane and South Sydney.

It was a move which saw Wayne Bennett head to Redfern and Anthony Seibold up north to Red Hill.

However, an untenable situation was threatening to derail both clubs 2019 season on the back of Bennett refusing to leave Brisbane due to contract issues – before the situation was eventually resolved.

Thaiday says Seibold has had a positive influence on the club so far.

“It’s fantastic, it’s a breath of fresh air for some of the boys,” Thaiday said.

“It’s a new challenge as well, Seibs has come up to Brisbane with no favourites.

“He’s hit the reset button, everyone has to show their intention and show how much they want to wear that Broncos jersey going forward.

“He’s not going to play favourites, he’s not going to select people just because they’ve been there before.

“It keeps everyone on their toes and its exciting for Broncos fans.”

Thaiday played under Bennett for several years in Brisbane before announcing his retirement.

The big man who played for both Queensland and Australia managed 308 games for the Broncos and said his former coach will excel at the Rabbitohs.

“He’s going to do really well down there,” Thaiday said.

“He’s got a few of his English boys down there which will help him try to set some standards within the culture.

“He’s got a great team which he can build a strong season around down there as well.”

Brisbane play the Storm in the season opener on Thursday March 14 at AAMI Park, while South Sydney will get their season underway against the Roosters at the SCG one day later.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.