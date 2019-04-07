Santalab, moving young “helped me grow” as a footballer

Image: Tony McDonough / AAP

Brendon Santalab has had a long career spanning across the globe since 2000.

He joined Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy to talk about his recent announcement of retirement where he will finish his career with the Perth Glory.

With the likes of Sam Kerr and Daniel Arzani under the gavel of moving overseas or staying local we ask from someone who made that decision how his choice helped shaped his career.

“I always wanted to go out on a high”

Talking on his relationship with Tony Popovic, Brendon states he’s “an inspiration… and an easy decision to continue playing with Pop.”

