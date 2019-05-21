Sattler praises Cronk’s respect for the game following retirement

Former Penrith Panters player Scott Sattler says Cooper Cronk’s respect for Rugby League sets him apart from his peers.

The 35-year-old will retire at the end of the season following a decorated career at both Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters.

Sattler told Macquarie Sports Radio Cronk’s knowledge of the game and its history was evident as he announced his retirement on Monday morning.

“What I love about Cooper is he’s so respectful for the game,” he said.

“He’s got an amazing knowledge of the game and know who’s who from whatever the decade. I just love how he interacts with Rugby League people from the 50s and 60s.

“A lot of the modern-day players wouldn’t know who these people are which are a bit depressing but Cooper Cronk has always wanted to understand the history and what’s gone before him.”

