Sattler urges Titans to ‘take their time’ appointing new coach

11 hours ago
Piggy, Levy & Jimmy

Former NRL player Scott Sattler says the embattled Gold Coast Titans don’t have the luxury to take a risk with their next coach.

The club are are on the lookout for a permamant boss after sacking Garth Brennan while being anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

But Sattler told Macquarie Sports Radio they needed to take their time appointment a new coach to ensure they make the right call.

“They’ve got to take their time,” he said.

“I don’t believe in interviewing for coaches in the NRL, if you know what coach you want, go out and get him.

“But make sure you go out and do some research on it first.”

