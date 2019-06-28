SATURDAY 10:15 PM | Australia vs New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup

Four spots in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals, three of which remain up for grabs, two proud cricketing nations with one dutch between them.

Australia vs New Zealand at the Home of Cricket. Delicious.

Australia has locked in their spot in the semis but New Zealand missed their chance to confirm a finals birth after Pakistan handed them their first loss of the tournament.

With New Zealand having everything to play for, and with Australia emboldened after a crushing victory over host nation England, we’re set for a blinder.

The advantage sits with Australia, who are ranked first in the tournament for runs scored during the opening 10 over powerplay. They’ve lost a wicket in the powerplay in just one match and average 52 runs.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are the opening powerplay cellar dwellers, having lost more wickets than anyone in the opening overs while averaging a measly 39 runs.

Can Australia’s destructive strike bowlers tear through New Zealand’s top order like they did England’s? Are New Zealand’s batsmen equipped to deal with Mitchell Starc’s unplayable in-swinging yorker?

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch and David Warner are on track to become the most successful opening partners in world cup history. Ranked 1 and 2 for runs scored in this tournament, the openers have put on 100+ opening stands in three of the seven matches played so far.

