LIVE NOW| Australia vs South Africa – ICC Cricket World Cup

Like South Africa haven’t suffered enough.

The Proteas bowed out of the World Cup weeks ago but must now face a rampaging Australian side with all of its swagger back in the final pool match of the tournament.

That is provided the Aussies don’t all end up in casualty. It was mayhem in the Australian camp after a particularly bruising nets session in which Shaun Marsh broke his arm when a Pat Cummins delivery struck him in the wrist, ruling him out of the rest of the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell didn’t escape unscathed either and was rushed to the hospital for scans after wearing a searing Mitchell Starc bouncer on his forearm.

The chaos continued when Steve Smith and Jason Behrendorff both suffered minor finger injuries while fielding.

So here we are, the World Cup’s pool matches, and it features a banged-up Australian side and a bowed-out South African team – and it’s bound to be an absolute beauty.

Recent animosity between these two sides might have simmered down but it hasn’t burnt off completely. The Proteas are playing for pride while the Aussies are jostling for semi-finals position and the implications are serious.

A win will lock in a top of the table finish for Australia and a semi-final against New Zealand, a side who peaked early and have lost the last three straight matches.

A loss, on the other hand, will see India finish on top, leaving Australia to contend with a semi-final clash against England.

Every match matters, every result counts.

JOIN THE BEST CRICKET COMMENTARY TEAM IN THE BUSINESS THANKS TO BOOKING.COM AND BIZCOVER INSURANCE

Hear every ball of Australia’s clash with South Africa live and free on Macquarie Sports Radio from 10:10 pm Saturday, July 6.

Experience the action from Old Trafford with ball-by-ball commentary from Macquarie Sports Radio’s Julian King and Tom Morris, with expert analysis from former Test fast bowler Geoff ‘Henry’ Lawson and New South Wales paceman Trent Copeland.

HOW TO LISTEN

Want to tune in on the radio?

Sydney: 954AM

Melbourne: 1278AM

Brisbane: 882AM

Perth + Australia-wide: DAB+ Digital Radio (search for Macquarie Sports Radio)

LISTEN ONLINE

Stream the ICC World Cup live HERE

DOWNLOAD THE APP

iPhone

Android