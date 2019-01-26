Macquarie Sports Radio
Saturday Morning with Mieke and Billy – 26/01/19

5 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, Saturday morning from 7am.

On today’s show:

* Craig Gabirel and Shane McIness talking the Australian Open

* Tim Lane, member of the Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket commentary team, previewed the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test Match

* Larry Canning spoke golf

*Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer, Matty Logue, talked all things basketball

* The Thunder From Down Under, Colin Scotts, spoke NFL

Click play to hear full show podcast

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
News
