Advertisement
Saturday Morning with Mieke and Billy – 26/01/19
Join Billy and Mieke, Saturday morning from 7am.
On today’s show:
* Craig Gabirel and Shane McIness talking the Australian Open
* Tim Lane, member of the Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket commentary team, previewed the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test Match
* Larry Canning spoke golf
*Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer, Matty Logue, talked all things basketball
* The Thunder From Down Under, Colin Scotts, spoke NFL
Click play to hear full show podcast