Saturday Morning with Mieke and Billy – 26/01/19

Join Billy and Mieke, Saturday morning from 7am.

On today’s show:

* Craig Gabirel and Shane McIness talking the Australian Open

* Tim Lane, member of the Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket commentary team, previewed the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test Match

* Larry Canning spoke golf

*Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer, Matty Logue, talked all things basketball

* The Thunder From Down Under, Colin Scotts, spoke NFL

Click play to hear full show podcast

