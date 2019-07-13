SCG goes cashless, only accepts card for parking, food and drink

Supporters attending events at the Sydney Cricket Ground will no longer be able to purchase food or beverages with cash.

Bars and food stalls inside the ground have now gone card-only, meaning notes and coins are no longer accepted at the register.

Signs have been erected around the stadium notifying spectators of the change.

“We are moving towards a cashless stadium. All cards. No surcharge,” the sign reads.

Cash will no longer be accepted at the till because “it’s quicker” and so fans “don’t miss a moment”.

Last week, a major Telstra outage rendered EFTPOS machines unusable, leaving thousands of shoppers stranded if they could not make purchases using cash.

In 2017, parking at the SCG became card-only, with food and beverage now following suit.

