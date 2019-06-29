Scott Sattler believes Sims doesn’t ‘deserves to go on report’

Image: Fox Sports

The Dragons won their matchup against the Cowboys 22-14 last night in Wollongong.

The Cowboys were without their captain Michael Morgan for a majority of the second half after a controversial hit with Tariq Sims after a late pass.

“It’s in the eyes of the beholder… I don’t think there was any intent to make contact with the head, but there still was contact with the head,” says former Premiership winning player Scott Sattler speaking with Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee.

“I don’t think he deserves to go on report, I think it deserved a penalty”

“I thought it was a huge turning point (in the game)”

Tariq Sims faces a possible suspension, which would damage his chances of playing in the Origin decider.

