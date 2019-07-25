Scott Sio reveals special bond with Christian Lealiifano ahead of Wallabies comeback

Wallabies prop Scott Sio has revealed his special bond with teammate Christian Lealiifano as the latter prepares to make an inspiring comeback to the national team for their clash with Argentina.

Lealiifano’s health battle off the field has been well documented having battled leukaemia and taken time away from Rugby – but after an outstanding Super Rugby season with the Brumbies he has been named to start at fly-half for the crucial Rugby Championship match.

The 31-year-old who last played for the Wallabies in 2016 will partner Will Genia in the halves as Australia looks to rebound from their 35-17 loss in the tournament opener.

Sio told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he’s extremely proud of the resilience his friend and teammate has shown to make it back for the Wallabies.

“It’s truly inspiring for a lot of us,” Sio said.

“Obviously I’ve been able to be there almost every step of the way with him.

“I know he’s had an amazing support group of family and friends.

“I guess to witness a guy who’s been through such adversity, as there are a lot of people around the world are going through and coming out of the other end and getting better and stronger and growing as a leader.

“I think that’s been the main thing that I’ve enjoyed watching over the years.”

Both Sio and Lealiifano have played together for both the Brumbies and Wallabies for a number of years.

Australia’s clash with Argentina gets underway at 7:45pm at Suncorp Stadium.

Image credit: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images.