Sea Eagles Dylan Walker Statement

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have released a statement responding to the NRL’s decision to stand down Dylan Walker until May.

Read the statement below.

Club Statement on Dylan Walker

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles has today been advised that Dylan Walker will be stood

down by the NRL under the new No Fault stand down policy until the completion of

the current matter before the Court.

“We accept this decision as part of the NRL’s drive to significantly uplift player

behaviour and the overall image of the game on and off the field,’’ said Sea Eagles

CEO Lyall Gorman.

“Equally Dylan’s welfare is paramount to us and we will continue to provide full

support to him and his family.

“Naturally we are disappointed to lose Dylan from our playing squad.

“In discussions with the NRL earlier this morning, the Club has been advised that a

future application for salary cap relief as a result of this stand down will be looked

upon favourably.

“Hopefully this matter will be finalised at the next scheduled hearing date on Friday,

May 10.

“Our Club will continue to remain fully focussed on delivering the strongest possible

performance on and off the field for our Members, fans and corporate family for the

2019 season.”