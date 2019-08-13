Macquarie Sports Radio
Sean Carroll clarifies CA’s transgender and gender-diverse policy

6 hours ago
Julian King
CRICKET AUSTRALIATransgender policy

Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity Sean Carroll joined Julian King on Nights to clarify their new transgender policy and gender-diverse policy .

Carroll explained what proof was needed to qualify for the policy and the measures that are in place to protect the safety of all players.

“We’re confident that the process put in place allows for all people to play a part in cricket”, he said.

“If it gets to the stage where any person feels there is an unsafe situation that arises they can apply through the Australian Cricket Safety Policy to have the case reviewed”.

