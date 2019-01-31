Second Test: Australia v Sri Lanka LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio

Well, it’s the last Test of the summer when Australia take on Sri Lanka in the second Test on Friday in Canberra.

It will also be the first time we see Test cricket played at Manuka Oval.

Australia put a dismal series against India behind them by defeating Sri Lanka by a whopping innings and 40 runs in the opening Test at the Gabba.

Pat Cummins was the hero with his first 10-wicket haul for Australia, while Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head made a pair of eighties.

With the hosts likely to go into the second Test unchanged, it could be the last chance for several aspirants to press their Ashes claims.

On the other hand, the struggling Sri Lankan side will need a big turnaround as they fight to level the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy.

But more importantly, you’ll be able to hear every ball LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket from 9:30am.

Squads:

Australia: Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal(c), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne,

Session Times:

10:30am – 12:30pm (1st session)

1:10pm – 3:10pm (2nd session)

3:30pm – 5:30pm (3rd session)

