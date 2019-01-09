Selection shock: Will Pucovski thrust into Australian Test squad

He’s long been touted to have a big future in Australian cricket, but now Australian selectors have elected to roll the dice with young Victorian Will Pucovski.

The 20-year-old has been selected in Australia’s 13-man squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The likes of Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw have also been recalled, while there was no room for Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch and Australian vice-captain Mitchell Marsh.

Pucovski has only played eight First Class matches, but averages 49 including an outstanding 243 for Victoria against Western Australia earlier this season in the Sheffield Shield.

He has also spent a significant time out of the game battling mental health issues, but the youngster is back and ready to fire.

The 13-man squad