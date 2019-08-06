Selflessness key to Aussie success, according to veteran quick

Veteran Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle has lauded the bowling group’s team-first mentality following their victory in the first Ashes Test.

While former captain Steve Smith starred with the bat at Edgbaston, it was the bowling group who sealed the win, dismissing England for just 147 in the second innings.

Rather than solely chase wickets, Siddle told Macquarie Sports Radio building pressure for others to benefit from was just as crucial to seeing success.

“That’s the good place that the team is in at the moment,” Siddle said of his fellow bowlers.

“The bowling group is happy to get the job done and build the pressure, you’re not always going to be the one to takes the wickets and gets the rewards.

“But that’s the strength of this bowling group, that’s how to have success in England.

“The second innings was a perfect example, Nathan and Patty got the rewards but Patto and myself were able to build pressure when we had the chance.

“To bowl them out so cheaply, it was a great start to the series.”

