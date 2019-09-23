Settled forward line key to Giants success, says Cameron

GWS star forward and Coleman medalist Jeremy Cameron admits the side’s settled forward has is a major reason behind the club’s success.

The Giants will play in their first ever Grand Final after Saturday’s heart-stopping four-point win over Collingwood on Saturday.

Ahead of the biggest game in the club’s short history, Cameron told Macquarie Sports Radio playing alongside the like of Harry Himmelberg and Jeremy Finlayson for most the year has benefited the side throughout the season.

“We’ve spoke about it a little bit of late,” he said.

“(About) how the forwards have been able to stay out there, I think Brent Daniels has played every game, Harry Himbleberg’s missed one, I’ve missed two and Jeremy Finlayson right up there as well.

“When you can do that sort of thing, you can do good things on the back of it.”

Toby Greene is set to return to the side after his one-match ban and Cameron revealed GWS CEO Dave Matthews jokingly thanked the AFL for giving him the week off.

“It was very tense, you could see (Greene) could barely stop moving (on the sidelines on Saturday),” he said.

“I think Dave Matthews at the Giants Brownlow Medal function last night thanked the AFL for freshening him up for us.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)