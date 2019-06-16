Mitchell dropped, seven changes for the NSW Blues

Blues coach Brad Fittler has announced seven changes for Game Two of the 2019 State of Origin Series in Perth next Sunday.

Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights) and Dale Finucane (Melbourne Storm) will make their debuts, while James Maloney (2018), Tom Trbojevic (2018), Tariq Sims (2018), Blake Ferguson (2017) and Wade Graham (2017) have all been recalled.

The team will fly to Perth on Monday 17 June to begin preparations to defend the Origin Shield they won last year for the first time since 2014.

The NSW Blues for Game Two of the 2019 Holden State of Origin Series is:



1 James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2 Blake Ferguson (Parramatta Eels)

3 Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

4 Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

5 Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

6 James Maloney (Penrith Panthers)

7 Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8 Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

9 Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10 Paul Vaughan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

11 Boyd Cordner (c) (Sydney Roosters)

12 Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons)

13 Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

INTERCHANGE

14 Dale Finucane (Melbourne Storm)

15 Tariq Sims (St George Illawarra Dragons)

16 Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

17 Wade Graham (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Coach: Brad Fittler

Meantime, Queensland coach Kevin Walters has made two changes to his side.

