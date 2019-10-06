Shane Flanagan opens up on coaching future

Former NRL Head Coach Shane Flanagan has opened up on his coaching future after reports have surfaced claiming Flanagan will be an assistant coach at the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2020 and 2021 NRL seasons.

After being de-registered from the NRL in December last year, Flanagan has spent all of the 2019 season on the sideline, and says a chance at the Dragons would be a great opportunity.

“There have been discussions and to be brutally honest I think it would be a great move for me at the moment. I made my debut back with Dragons in 1985 when the club was really successful so it would be really good”, Flanagan said.

“Making my debut for the Dragons obviously there is a bit of history there and I’ve seen what’s happened over the years and I do believe I can help. I’m not sure where it’s going to end up and if it’s going to happen but we’ll find out over the next week or two.”

After enduring a tumultuous 2019 campaign where they finished in 15th place, Flanagan knows the club will be doing everything in its power to get back on top.

“The Dragons are a really proud club and everyone in that club is hurting. The players are hurting and the staff are hurting because they’re such a successful club. Everyone is punching behind the scenes at the moment and they’ll be working really hard after the Christmas break”, Flanagan said.

