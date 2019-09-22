Shane Flanagan refuses to rule out Dragons coaching move

Former Cronulla Sharks head coach Shane Flanagan hasn’t ruled out making a move to the Dragons next year.

The NRL confirmed last week Flanagan will be able to return as an assistant from December, with a view to allowing him to come back to the game as a head coach in 2022.

After being deregisted for integrity breaches late last year, Flanagan admitted it was a relief to be able to re-enter the coaching frame.

“I’m really happy about that,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’m super excited and motivated to get back in to it, it’s what I love – we’ll see what the next couple of weeks will hold.

“Most clubs will do their reviews, go on holiday and back in early November so we’ll see what the next couple of weeks brings.

Flanagan refused to rule out a move to the Dragons as an assistant coach in 2020.

“It’s only down the road,” he said.

“I made my debut at the Dragons so there’s a bit of history there.”

(Image: Matt Blyth/Getty Images)