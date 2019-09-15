Shane Flanagan reiterates his determination to make coaching return

Banned former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has confirmed he’s sent an apology letter to NRL CEO Todd Greenberg.

Flanagan was suspended indefinitely late last year after investigations found he didn’t adhere to the terms of his previous suspension in 2014.

An independent ARL commission meeting is set to determine his immediate future in the sport in the coming days.

The 2016 Cronulla premiership-winning coach told Macquarie Sports Radio he was determined his return to the coaching fold.

“I hope so,” Flanagan said of his willingness to return to coaching.

“I’ve wrote a letter to Todd and the commission and that’ll be presented this week.

“Hopefully that all goes well and I can get back to doing what I love, which is coaching in the NRL.”

(Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)