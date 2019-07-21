Shane Lowry holds nerve to win The Open Championship

Shane Lowry has won the The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The Irishman finished six shots ahead of Tommy Fletwood to win his maiden Major of his career.

“It’s huge for Irish golf,” Lowry said after the win.

“I think it’s big for Irish sport. It’s a very tight-knit community. I’d say people watched golf today that have never watched golf before.

“I sometimes struggle to play in front of home crowd and have done in the past, but not over the last few days.

“It was a very surreal experience, especially with a lot of the crowd that wanted me to win today.

It was a different experience from a year ago. There were tears then, too. Not tears of joy.”

