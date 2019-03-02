Shane van Gisbergen responds to claims of a “bitter rivalry” with Scott McLaughlin

Image: Getty

Shane van Gisbergen has hit back at claims of a bitter feud with V8 Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.

McLaughlin details a fierce rivalry with his fellow Supercars star in his new book Road to Redemption.

The pair battled throughout the 2018 season, with the championship up for grabs.

Leading into last year’s Newcastle 500, van Gisbergen was just 14 points behind McLaughlin, who was chasing his first championship victory.

In the first race of the weekend, van Gisbergen overtook McLaughlin on the final lap, cutting his lead to just two points with one race left.

However, a 25-second pit stop penalty for van Gisbergen left him in fifth and gave McLaughlin a buffer to claim his first championship.

McLaughlin claims in the book the rivalry was more than just competitive, saying there were “unnecessary taps” in the Sydney night race and blocking at The Bend in South Australia.

Shane van Gisbergen has rubbished the claims, telling Macquarie Sports Radio “we get along good personally”.

