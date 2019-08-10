Shane Warne slams England and Chappelli’s plateau of greatness

As Australia capped off a memorable first test win in this years’ Ashes series, Julian and Chappelli broke down how Australia pulled off a stunning upset and what went wrong for England. They cast their eyes to the second test at Lord’s and says who should be in and out for both teams.

Then, we cross to the one and only ‘King of Spin’ Shane Warne who gave us his thoughts on the first test and shares why England should be very afraid of this Australian team.

