Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shane Warne slams England and Chappelli’s plateau of greatness

7 hours ago
Ian Chappell
asheschappellCricketShane Warne

As Australia capped off a memorable first test win in this years’ Ashes series, Julian and Chappelli broke down how Australia pulled off a stunning upset and what went wrong for England. They cast their eyes to the second test at Lord’s and says who should be in and out for both teams.

Then, we cross to the one and only ‘King of Spin’ Shane Warne who gave us his thoughts on the first test and shares why England should be very afraid of this Australian team.

Click PLAY to hear the full episode of The Cricket Show: Ashes Edition

Ian Chappell
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83