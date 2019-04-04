Sharks coach explains how viral hidden camera video happened

The NRL is in need of some good news stories and boy did they get one on Tuesday.

A hidden camera caught the moment Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris told 18-year-old Bronson Xerri he’d be making his NRL debut on the weekend.

His emotional response and the subsequent phone call to his mum has gone viral and helped reinstil some faith in Rugby League.

Click PLAY below to watch the emotional video

Ray Hadley speaks with Sharks coach John Morris about the making of the video and how it came together.

“I thought this was a great opportunity to show people out there exactly how special that moment can be when a young kid like Bronson’s given his first-grade debut.

“I just couldn’t imagine the response I was going to get from him and it’s just been unbelievable the support we’ve got from it.”

Morris tells Ray it still gives him goosebumps thinking about it.

“I’ll never forget when Michael Hagan rang me when I was at uni and had a similar conversation when I made my debut.

“To now be an NRL coach and be able to hand these debuts out, I’ve handed out three in the last three weeks, it’s an even better feeling.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview