Shaw happy to see Ablett successful at AFL Tribunal

1990 Collingwood premiership captain Tony Show is pleased to see Gary Ablett escape suspension at the AFL Tribunal.

The Geelong star was reported on Sunday for a late hit on Essendon’s Dylan Shiel and was offered a once-week ban by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

But on appeal, the AFL Tribunal downgraded the charge to a $2000 fine.

Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio the awkwardness of Ablett’s action showed he meant no malice in the incident.

“If he went out to hurt him intentionally, he’s got to get a bit more practice,” he said.

“That was as awkward as I’ve ever seen someone try to hurt someone else.

“It looked like when he got there, he didn’t know what to do.

“The technique was horrible, Gary hasn’t been reported during his career.”

