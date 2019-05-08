Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shaw happy to see Ablett successful at AFL Tribunal

5 hours ago
Levy & Riddell

1990 Collingwood premiership captain Tony Show is pleased to see Gary Ablett escape suspension at the AFL Tribunal.

The Geelong star was reported on Sunday for a late hit on Essendon’s Dylan Shiel and was offered a once-week ban by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

But on appeal, the AFL Tribunal downgraded the charge to a $2000 fine.

Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio the awkwardness of Ablett’s action showed he meant no malice in the incident.

“If he went out to hurt him intentionally, he’s got to get a bit more practice,” he said.

“That was as awkward as I’ve ever seen someone try to hurt someone else.

“It looked like when he got there, he didn’t know what to do.

“The technique was horrible, Gary hasn’t been reported during his career.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Levy & Riddell
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83