Shaw: Lynch brings different dynamic to Richmond side

1990 Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw says boom recruit Tom Lynch will completely change the way Richmond set up forward of centre.

The prized former Gold Coast forward will play his first game for the Tigers on Thursday night in the season-opener after overcoming an injury-interrupted pre-season.

Richmond won the 2017 premiership largely off the back of a smaller forward line but Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio the 199cm Lynch changes the side’s dynamic.

“They won a premiership on the back of a small forward line but I think they had to change that,” he said.

“They’re in a really good space at the moment – with Lynch they’ve probably got the two best forwards in the competition.

“Richmond have been to the mountain but they’ve made a few changes so we”ll just have to wait and see.”

