Shayna Jack facing four year ban

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack is facing a four year ban for testing positive to banned substance, Ligandrol.

Jack has reportedly been told by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) that she will be subject to the heavy penalty, which is standard for drugs classified as anabolic agents.

After failing both her A and B sample drug tests, the onus is now on Jack’s legal team to prove the drug got into her system without her knowledge.

Jack had previously withdrawn from the FINA World Championships in South Korea while she was under investigation, although details of it were only made public in the last week.

The 20-year-old previously released a statement maintaining she didn’t know how she ingested the drug.

Image credit: Delly Carr/Getty Images.