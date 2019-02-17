“She has to go now”, Former Matilda’s strikers stern message

Image: Dan Himbrechts / AAP

Former Matilda’s forward Sarah Walsh joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to talk about the phenomenon Sam Kerr.

After losing the W-League Grand Final to Sydney FC could Kerr’s numbers could be numbered in the national competition?

Talking to Mieke and Billy Sarah states that, “she should go to Europe… we have to let her go now.”

“I’d love to see her come back and give to the game here… we have to let her go now for a good 4 or 5 years and let her really push the envelope and test herself”

The 25 year old Kerr has 27 goals in 72 appearances for the Matilda’s and has performed on the biggest stages, seeing her being named the Young Australian of the year.

Where to for a player for a player who, “has another level to go to”?

Click PLAY to join the conversation: