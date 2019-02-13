‘She is a freak…’ Simon Hill praises Kerr but wants to hear more from the FFA

Simon Hill from Fox Sports joined Levy and Piggy and has not held back on his assessment on how the FFA have handled the sacking of former Matilda’s coach Alan Stajcic. Hill described the lack of information put forward by the FFA as inexcusable and implored the governing body give the fans some clarity to the situation, especially when we are so close to a World Cup.

Hill said ‘It is incumbent on the FFA that if they can’t come out and tell us, then set up and independent inquiry with people from outside the game and let’s get to the truth’

The W-League Grand Final will take place this week with Sydney taking on Sam Kerr’s Perth Glory. In contrast Simon Hill complemented the FFA on the way they have tried to retain Sam Kerr in the domestic league but accepted that it is only a matter of time before she takes up an offer in Europe with likes of Chelsea and PSG after her talents

‘If there is a better footballer of our code in this country, male or female, than Sam Kerr, I’m yet to meet them. She is a freak in the best possible sense of the world.’

Listen here to the full interview:

