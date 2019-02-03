Sheffield Shield matches to decide Ashes squad, according to Hussey

Mike Hussey expects the final places in Australia’s Ashes squad to be decided in the final four Sheffield Shield rounds.

Joe Burns, Kurtis Patterson and Usman Khawaja have all posted centuries during the second Test against Sri Lanka, adding to the intrigue as selectors look to clarify their squad in the coming months.

The Canberra Test is the last Test Australia will play until the five-match Ashes series gets underway on August 1.

And Hussey told Breakfast 10 batters were fighting for seven spots in the Test squad.

“There’s four Sheffield Shield matches left in the summer so it could be a bit of a bat-a-thon,” he said.

“Between three or four players could be batting (in the Shield) to get on that plane to England.

“There’s plenty to play for.”

He said players who have made big runs during the two-Test series against Sri Lanka were in pole position to earn a spot in the squad.

“They’re playing the last four Shield matches with a Duke ball so they’ll be looking pretty closely at it,” he said.

“Some of the guys are going to be at a slight disadvantage because there’s ODI cricket and a World Cup before the Ashes series.

“It’s going to be a tough battle for some of the guys.”

