She’s back! Chris Waller chats following Winx’s return to the track

Mighty mare Winx has returned to the track this morning in a barrier trial at Rosehill Gardens.

The champion horse has won a world-record 29 consecutive races but has a very different record in trials.

She’s never won a barrier trial in her 11 previous attempts and this morning was no different.

The Chris Waller-trained star cruised with regular jockey Hugh Bowman aboard, finishing the 900-metre trial in seventh place.

Waller tells Steve Price his star horse is in great shape, not showing any sign of ageing.

“She ticks those boxes of being a happy horse, with good sound legs.

“[She’s] coping with the pressures of training and then ultimately racing in the next few months.”

Winx is due to resume racing on February 16 in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes at Randwick.

She’s expected to trial again at Rosehill on January 29 and could hold an exhibition gallop at another race meeting.

Jockey Hugh Bowman tells Luke Grant his experience with Winx has “assisted him in life”.

“Literally everyone watches this horse, she’s famous worldwide now.

“She’s gone beyond the shores of Australia”.

Image: Racing NSW