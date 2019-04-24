Shock and disbelief over historic sporting upset

Don Bradman. Muhammad Ali. Michael Jordan. Winx.

Ronnie O’Sullivan.

For the unenlightened, Ronnie O’Sullivan is widely regarded as the greatest snooker player to walk the earth. He’s the number 1 ranked player in the world and has amassed more than £10 million in prize money.

Yet O’Sullivan’s tilt at a 6th World Snooker Championship has been destroyed by a 23 year old amateur James Cahill, who pulled off an astonishing upset by defeating O’Sullivan 10-8 in the first round of the Crucible.

Cahill, a potter from Blackpool by trade, is the first amateur ever to make it through qualifying to play at the Crucible and displayed the composure and steady nerve equal to the best in the world.

An uncharacteristically sloppy O’Sullivan trailed 5-4 overnight but looked to have wrestled back control of the match when he drew level at 8-frames all.

But a simple miss from the 5-time World Champion opened a window for Cahil to climb through and the amateur sealed the victory with a 53 in the final frame.

Cahill earns £30,000 pounds for making it to the second round, the biggest pay day of his career.

