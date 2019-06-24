Macquarie Sports Radio
Shut down: GoFundMe closes Israel Folau’s fundraising campaign

9 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Israel Folau’s plea for public donations to fund his legal costs as he battles Rugby Australia is no more.

GoFundMe has sensationally opted to shut down his page and will issue refunds to every donor.

They say Folau’s campaign breached the company’s terms of service.

“Today we will be closing Israel Folau’s campaign and issuing full refunds to all donors. After a routine period of evaluation, we have concluded that this campaign violates our terms of service,” GoFundMe said in a statement released on Monday.

“As a company, we are absolutely committed to the fight for equality for LGBTIQ people and fostering an environment of inclusivity. While we welcome GoFundMes engaging in diverse civil debate, we do not tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion.

“In the days since Mr Folau’s campaign launched, more than one million dollars have been donated to hundreds of other campaigns, large and small, across Australia. Those acts of kindness are the heart of GoFundMe.

“Our platform exists to help people help others. Australians have shown themselves to be among the most kind and generous people in the world. We look forward to helping more Australians fundraise for causes they care about in the coming months and years.”

