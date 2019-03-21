‘Signs aren’t good’: Star Richmond defender sustains suspected serious knee injury

All-Australian Richmond defender Alex Rance has suffered a suspected ACL injury in Thursday night’s season-opener.

The Tigers beat Carton by 33 points in front of over 85,000 at the MCG but the match was overshadowed by Rance’s injury, where he landed awkwardly in the third quarter.

Following the game, he told Channel 7 the “signs aren’t good” as he prepares for scans on Friday..

“It’s probably a suspected ACL at this point which is incredibly disappointing,” Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said post-match.

Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio it was important Rance’s teammates “got around him” as he faces a significant amount on the sidelines.

“It’s going to be a tough time for him,” he said.

