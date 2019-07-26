Simon Black excited by Lions ‘meteoric rise’

Brisbane Lions legend Simon Black says he’s excited by his former club’s rapid rise up the AFL ladder in 2019 that has resulted in many experts believing they’ve got what it takes to be a contender at finals time.

It’s rare territory for Brisbane who before this season haven’t played finals football since 2009 and are now currently sitting second with 12 wins from 17 games to start the season.

However after a strong free agency and trade period as well as the development of several young stars and the right coach, the Lions have been the most improved side of the competition this season.

Black who is a decorated Lions legend having played 313 games and won three premierships told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime it’s an exciting period ahead for the club.

“In the last 18 months they’ve played such an exciting brand of football,” Black said.

“Chris Fagan’s come in and they love him in there, he’s hugely respected which is great and the young guys adore him, he’s a bit of a father figure for quite a few of them.

“I think the combination of Luke Hodge coming in which has helped the development of the young guys and the nature of the AFL when you’re down the bottom for a number of years, you get a lot of the top end talent in the draft.

“The Lions have got those guys and been able to re-sign them and a lot of them have reached that 50 games mark. Our old coach Leigh Matthews said once you get around that mark you start to have really consistent, solid performances and you feel confident out there on the field.

“I think you’ve seen that mixed in with some great recruits – Lachie Neale, Charlie Cameron and Lincoln McCarthy’s been great.

“It’s been a steep, meteoric rise up the ladder really quickly.”

Black also captained the Lions and is a Norm Smith and Brownlow Medallist.

The Lions play Hawthorn in Tasmania on Saturday afternoon.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Hamish Blair/Getty Images.