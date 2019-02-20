Simon Hill wants more A-League games at smaller stadiums

Fox Football commentator Simon Hill is urging A-League clubs to turn their back on gargantuan stadiums.

Sydney FC have recently taken matches to Kogarah and Leichhardt Oval while Allianz Stadium is being redeveloped and enjoyed success, attracting near-full crowds to both venues.

And Hill said clubs should consider making the move to boutique venues more permanent.

“It looks great on TV, it feels great so why are we going back to massive white elephants,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“It stadiums like Allianz and Suncorp Stadium (in Brisbane), a similar crowds gets lost and just doesn’t feel or look the same.

“For us, our great selling point is football’s atmosphere. Crowds like being close to the pitch so they can make a noise.

“To me, it’s an absolute no-brainer.”

