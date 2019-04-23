Simon Hill’s big question mark on Fowler’s new A-League role

Robbie Fowler is set to be name Brisbane Roar’s new head coach today.

The decorated former Liverpool player is set to take over the role vacated by John Aloisi, who resigned at the end of last year.

Fowler has extensive experience in the A-League, playing for both North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory in previous years.

But Fox Football commentator Simon Hill said while it’s exciting for the league to have the marquee name back in Australia, his lack of senior managerial experience could count against him.

“He doesn’t have an awful lot of senior coaching experience,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There’s no doubt he’s a name that’ll excite people in Queensland.

“Let’s hope his coaching skills are good as when he was playing.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio