Simona Halep thrashes Serena Williams to claim maiden Wimbledon title

Simona Halep has denied Serena Williams a chance to make history by annihilating the 7-time champion to claim her maiden Wimbledon title in straight sets, 6-2 6-2.

A dominant display of grass court tennis from Halep was met with an abundance of mistakes from Willams, who finished with 17 winners and 26 unforced errors.

The match was over in just 56 minutes and it was Williams’ most comprehensive Grand Slam final defeat spanning 32 deciders dating back to 1999.

Williams was attempting to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 career Grand Slam titles – but that quest has been put on hold.

Simona Halep becomes the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon title, adding to her 2018 French Open victory, and caps off a remarkable return to the pointy end of women’s tennis.

The 27-year-old served brilliantly and covered the court in an explosive mix of speed and grace, deftly dealing with Williams’ powerful strokeplay while breaking her serve on four occasions.

“I never thought that I’m able to win on grass, with all these players that are very tall and serving with a lot of power,” Halep said, referencing the fact that Romania does not have any grass courts.

“But this year, I started to feel safe on court, which helped me a lot to believe.”