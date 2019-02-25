Slater admits there’s nothing more the NRL can do to stop off-field incidents

Billy Slater says there’s nothing more the NRL can do to curb off-field incidents.

The former Melbourne Storm star admitted to Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast it’s been a less than desirable summer after the likes Dylan Walker and Jack de Belin were both embroiled in controversy.

“It is a minority but the majority of players are good people,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, it hasn’t been a good off-season with all the headlines and the few of these incidents.

“Looking at it as a whole, there are respect issues to be addressed but I don’t think the NRL can do anymore than they’re doing in terms of education and the policies they put it place.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview with Mark Levy and Erin Molan