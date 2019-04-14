Smith and Warner named in Australian World Cup squad
The wait is over.
After 12 months in exile following last year’s infamous ball-tampering saga, Steve Smith and David Warner have been named in Australia’s touring squad for next month’s Cricket World Cup.
The 15-man squad was announced Monday, marking the banned pair’s return to the international arena.
Smith and Warner’s return is bad news for Peter Handscomb, who will be forced to look towards the Ashes after missing selection for the World Cup.
Captain Aaron Finch retains his place but there’s no room for Josh Hazlewood as coach Justin Langer opts for bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson instead.
FULL 15-MAN SQUAD
Aaron Finch (c)
Usman Khawaja
David Warner
Steve Smith
Shaun Marsh
Glenn Maxwell
Marcus Stoinis
Alex Carey (vc)
Pat Cummins (vc)
Mitchell Starc
Jhye Richardson
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Jason Behrendorff
Nathan Lyon
Adam Zampa