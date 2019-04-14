Smith and Warner named in Australian World Cup squad

The wait is over.

After 12 months in exile following last year’s infamous ball-tampering saga, Steve Smith and David Warner have been named in Australia’s touring squad for next month’s Cricket World Cup.

The 15-man squad was announced Monday, marking the banned pair’s return to the international arena.

Smith and Warner’s return is bad news for Peter Handscomb, who will be forced to look towards the Ashes after missing selection for the World Cup.

Captain Aaron Finch retains his place but there’s no room for Josh Hazlewood as coach Justin Langer opts for bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson instead.

FULL 15-MAN SQUAD

Aaron Finch (c)

Usman Khawaja

David Warner

Steve Smith

Shaun Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Alex Carey (vc)

Pat Cummins (vc)

Mitchell Starc

Jhye Richardson

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Jason Behrendorff

Nathan Lyon

Adam Zampa