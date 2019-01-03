Socceroos “biggest challenge will come from Syria”

As the 2019 AFC Asian Cup kicks off this Sunday, controversy surrounds what will happen as the group stages head into the quarter finals. The draw of the group stage means that during the quarter finals later this month, it is likely that one of the big four sides will be knocked out, potentially affecting interest in the Cup.

Speaking with Mat Thompson & Matt Granland on Breakfast, Fox Sports’ Adam Peacock said that “there are only four teams that can actually win this thing – Korea, Japan, Iran and Australia… the draw opens up a bit when one of those teams goes out.”

“One of those nations going out in the quarter finals is a bit of a disaster.”

Peacock isn’t worried about Australia during the group stage. As the Socceroos come up against Jordan this Sunday, followed by Palestine & Syria, he believes that the “biggest challenge will come from Syria”.

“Really, three from three is the aim, and anything less than that there will be questions raised.”

Hear the full chat with Adam Peacock below, including the latest in the A League.