OFFICIAL: Jamie Maclaren signs long-term deal with Melbourne City

Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren is officially a Melbourne City player, signing a deal that keeps him at the club until at least 2023.

The protracted transfer saga has come to an end, with Scottish side Hibernian terminating his loan deal after his German club Darmstadt gave the green light to the deal taking place.

Ever since banishing marquee striker Bruno Fornaroli in November, City coach Warren Joyce has been on the lookout for a replacement and it appears they’ve finally got their man with just hours left in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old will reportedly sign a heavily back-ended deal, allowing him to fit under the salary cap this season before moving into a marquee player slot for the 2019-20 season.

Maclaren will link up with the cashed-up A-League side after scoring his maiden Socceroos goal at the Asian Cup last month.