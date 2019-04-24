SOLVED: Is the leaked Rocket audio a ‘stitch up’?

Old audio of Rodney ‘Rocket’ Eade has gone viral today and the clip is as blue as the footy jumpers worn by the team he was coaching at the time.

The audio was reportedly recorded in the Western Bulldogs coaching box roughly 10 years ago and appears to show then head coach Rocket Eade in full flight, barking orders for his assistants to make a rapid on-field substitution.

Rocket addressed the video with his first tweet in six months.

For everyone having a chuckle at some audio from the coaches box of 10yrs ago,I can say the audio has been “doctored” with pieces added and condensed for https://t.co/sfa2rEv1cZ are not me, very clever impersonator. Good stitch up! — Rodney Eade – Facing Change (@rodneyeade26) April 24, 2019



It’s all a stitch up if we’re to believe Rocket!

“We love Rocket Eade,” Marko said.

“He’s a star of a bloke.”

“He’s a doyen,” Ox adds.

“I’ve been lucky enough to sit in the [coaching] box with Rocket on 13 occasions, it was when I was working at the Bulldogs, doing some forward line stuff, so I sat in there and I got to know Rocket intimately,”

But what of Rocket’s claims that it’s a stitch up and the work of a ‘clever impersonator’?

“It’s him” Ox laughs.

“Word for word.”

PS Will and I still get along fine. Bring on the footy tonight — Rodney Eade – Facing Change (@rodneyeade26) April 24, 2019



