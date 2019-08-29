“Sombre feeling around the place”: Brent Tate provides an update on Matt Scott’s condition

Cowboys great Brent Tate has provided an update on the condition of the club’s Premiership-winning captain Matt Scott who shockingly suffered a stroke.

Scott was admitted to hospital after the Cowboys’ Round 22 game against Newcastle.

Tate told David Morrow, Tony Leonard and Mark Braybrook on Macquarie Sports Radio that the prognosis is good for Scott, however it’s been a tough time.

“He flew home this week but he had to go straight back to hospital,” Tate said.

“I think the flight took a lot more out of him than he thought.

“He still has some symptoms.

“They are expecting him to make a full recovery but it could take anywhere between a month and a couple of months.

“We’re all really feeling for him.”

The World Cup winning back also revealed that it hit the tight knit community of the Cowboys hard.

“It’s actually sent a real shock through our club to be honest,” Tate said.

“Since we’ve had the news there’s been a real sombre feeling around the place.

“When that sort of thing happens it does put everything into perspective.”

Tate also acknowledged the Cowboys’ decision to play without a Number 8 jersey for their final game at 1300Smiles Stadium tonight as a tribute to the retiring front rower.

“A great gesture by the club tonight to retire his jersey,” he said.

“He’s been one of the greatest Cowboys. He’s a Premiership winning captain. The second most capped player at the club. He is a real legend of the place.”

Click PLAY below to listen to Brent Tate’s update on Matt Scott’s condition.

Click PLAY below to listen to the whole interview with Matt Scott including his thoughts on Darius Boyd’s form and the final game for the Cowboys at 1300Smiles Stadium.

Matt Scott also sent a note of thanks to the public for all the support via Instagram.