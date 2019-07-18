‘Sometimes you need an easy kill’: Finchy says Broncos win a confidence booster

Brett Finch says the Broncos were in need of an “easy kill” in order to keep their NRL finals hopes alive.

That’s what they did, with a 28-6 victory over Canterbury at Suncorp Stadium.

“Sometimes you need an easy kill”, he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’m certainly not saying the Dogs are an easy kill, but a team lower on the ladder to get a win to get your confidence.

“(The Broncos) needed to get a win to get some momentum.”

Finch says Brisbane need to keep that momentum going if they’re going to be a genuine finals threat.

“I think if the Broncos are going to do anything this year, they need to make the most of that win and build some momentum off it.”

