‘Sometimes you need an easy kill’: Finchy says Broncos win a confidence booster

3 hours ago
Piggy, Levy & Jimmy
Brett Finchbrisbane broncosCanterbury BulldogsNRL

Brett Finch says the Broncos were in need of an “easy kill” in order to keep their NRL finals hopes alive.

That’s what they did, with a 28-6 victory over Canterbury at Suncorp Stadium.

“Sometimes you need an easy kill”, he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’m certainly not saying the Dogs are an easy kill, but a team lower on the ladder to get a win to get your confidence.

“(The Broncos) needed to get a win to get some momentum.”

Finch says Brisbane need to keep that momentum going if they’re going to be a genuine finals threat.

“I think if the Broncos are going to do anything this year, they need to make the most of that win and build some momentum off it.”

Click PLAY to listen:

Piggy, Levy & Jimmy
League
