Soward endores Keary for Origin selection

Luke Keary needs to be considering for Origin selection, according to former NRL player Jamie Soward.

The 27-year-old starred for the Roosters in their big win over Manly oon Saturday, leading to speculation NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler could consider him for his Origin squad later this year.

Soward told Macquarie Sports Radio he’s now “front of the queue” to be picked in the Origin squad.

“I could see him partnering Nathan Clearly for NSW in the halves,” he said.

