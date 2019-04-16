Soward in no doubt Franklin move to Sydney has been successful

Jamie Soward says Lance Franklin’s move to Sydney has been a success.

The Swans star still has three years to run on his contract after this season, with Tony Shaw telling the Herald Sun Collingwood could be an ideal destination if Sydney decide to trade the 32-year-old come season’s end.

And despite appearing in two losing Grand Final finals, Soward still thinks the Swans made the right move handing him a seven-year contract at the end of the 2013 season.

“Some people would (say) if you don’t win a premiership, it’s not a success,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They’ve made two Grand Final (with Franklin), it’s not like they haven’t been there.

“If Buddy had have come to Sydney not been to a Grand Final, you’d have a lot more to say.

“You can’t judge his career on not getting it right on the day, it’s a team sport.

“I think it’s a success.”

Former Swans player Nick Davis says he “doesn’t think it’ll happen”, urging people not to judge Franklin’s impact purely on the number of premierships he’s won.

“Being in the inner sanctum, he brings (so much) to our young players,” he said.

“It’s something that’s probably been throw up in the sky – I find it highly unlikely Sydney would want to trade Lance Franklin.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio