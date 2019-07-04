Soward opens up on ‘tough time’ dealing with personal issues

Former NRL player Jamie Soward has opened up on how he dealt with his own mental health issues during his career.

On the back of Collingwood midfielder Dayne Beams stepping away from the game to deal with a mental health issue, Soward told Macquarie Sports Radio it was vital to seek help as soon as possible.

“I separated from my wife in 2015 and had surgeries on my back before that and it was a really tough time time,” he said.

“You try to put on this brave face and depression is something that’s been made more aware of in men in the last few years.

“I was urged to get help and I kept turning it (away) and got back to playing footy thinking that’ll be alright but it made things worse.

“I was sitting in a dark room in Penrith.

“I saw someone who had no idea about my past, opened up and unfortunately for me I waited too late but going to talk to someone about (mental health) was the best thing I ever did.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio