Soward’s solution to solving NRL penalty crisis

Former NRL player Jamie Soward has a solution to curb the increasing number of penalties being blown.

Across two games on Sunday, 46 penalties were handed out.

In Canberra’s win over Manly, 26 penalties were blown alone.

Soward told Macquarie Sports Radio the onus is on the officials to take control of matches ealy to prevent matches spiraling out of control.

“If the referees want to blow the pea out of the whistle, they need to make a statement early,” he said.

“Go out and say ‘next time you give away a penalty away, someone is going to spend time in the bin’ and that tightens everyone up.

“If the captain comes back and says we need to tighten up then everyone is clean for the next five minutes and the rhythm of the game comes back in.

“At the moment, they’re just blowing the pea out of the whistle.

(Image: Matt King/Getty Images)