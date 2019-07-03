Spine Tinkering: Queensland confirms line up for Game III

Kevin Walters has confirmed the Maroons line up for next Wednesday’s State of Origin decider at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

As rumoured, Cameron Munster moves from five-eighth to fullback, replacing the injured Kalyn Ponga.

Dragons playmaker Corey Norman has been named as Queensland’s new number 6.

Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue will be a Maroons starter for the first time, while Christian Welch will make his Origin debut from the bench.

Queensland Maroons

1. Cameron Munster

2. Corey Oates

3. Michael Morgan

4. Will Chambers

5. Dane Gagai

6. Corey Norman

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C)

8. Joe Ofahengaue

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

14. Moses Mbye

15. Christian Welch

16. Tim Glasby

17. David Fifita

18. Ethan Lowe