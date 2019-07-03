Spine Tinkering: Queensland confirms line up for Game III
Kevin Walters has confirmed the Maroons line up for next Wednesday’s State of Origin decider at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
As rumoured, Cameron Munster moves from five-eighth to fullback, replacing the injured Kalyn Ponga.
Dragons playmaker Corey Norman has been named as Queensland’s new number 6.
Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue will be a Maroons starter for the first time, while Christian Welch will make his Origin debut from the bench.
Queensland Maroons
1. Cameron Munster
2. Corey Oates
3. Michael Morgan
4. Will Chambers
5. Dane Gagai
6. Corey Norman
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C)
8. Joe Ofahengaue
9. Ben Hunt
10. Josh Papalii
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
14. Moses Mbye
15. Christian Welch
16. Tim Glasby
17. David Fifita
18. Ethan Lowe